GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Well, you can always throw out the records when Great Falls High and CMR meet on the field, and Friday night, it was first year head coach, Coda Tchida, who won his first crosstown game 24-10 over the Rustlers.
It was a game dominated by the Bison defense in the second half as they shut out the Rustler offense, while Ryder English went off for a pair of touchdowns and the Bison were able to put the game away.
Both English and his coach were pretty pumped after the win.
“It feels really good. I can't even fathom what we just did out there,” laughed English. “I'm kinda wordless, in my response. But it was an awesome night.”
“We played a great 2nd half,” stated Tchida. “Our defense stepped up and didn’t give up any points. And again, I'm so proud of them and our coaching staff. “We'll have a home playoff game next week, and that’s exciting. Our fans can be here in our stadium again and watch us perform and I'm excited about that.”
So where do both teams go from here?
Well, the Bison, who have now won four straight, will host the “scrappy” Butte Bulldogs next Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
As for the Rustlers, they've now slipped to the six seed in the East, and face the daunting task of heading to Missoula next week and trying to knock off the two-time defending State Champion, Sentinel Spartans.
How will it go for both? We'll have to wait and see as the high school football post season begins this weekend!