GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls High has been home to many championship teams since the MHSA was established in 1921, but one title that has eluded them is a volleyball State Championship.
And even if this may not be the year they capture their first, coach Taylor Devall believes it’s about changing the culture, and making sure they learn even if they lose.
“I think a lot of the girls had just a losing mindset and that's been a big thing trying to overcome that here," stated Devall. "And no matter what the score is, it's not necessarily that we're losing, but that we're learning from it. And I think that's been something that's been really hard to change. But I see a huge change from last year, and then coming into this year. And my seniors are all on board with that. So I think they're really going to help the situation.”
Devall enters her 4th year as head coach of the program and despite only having 3 returners this season, she has strong leaders with those 3, and is excited about her young squad.
“I'm excited to kind of shock people," Devall continued. "They might not be expecting us and how hard the games are actually going to be, and I think they might be underestimating a little. So, I'm excited to see what the other coaches say about that.”
“I feel like we can start off really strong and end even stronger," said senior Addisyn Rask. "Just because I think we have a really good team dynamic and I feel like all the girls get along really well, and they all get along well with Taylor just because we've known her for so long. So, I think this year is going to be a good year.”
The Lady Bison are back home, September 9th when they host Billings Senior.