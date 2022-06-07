GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For Byron Boyd and Valerie Scheevel, they don’t just live and breathe tennis, they live and breathe RUSTLER tennis.
“It’s pretty unbelievable and amazing,” said Boyd.
“We recognize that this moment is rare and that what these teams have accomplished doesn’t happen all the time in sports,” added Scheevel.
What started on the CMR courts back in 1984, has followed them from high school to college in Montana, and ultimately led them right back here 4 years ago.
“We were hitting one day at CMR and she [Valerie] said that this job was going to be available and we should apply,” chuckled Boyd. “I came out of my interview and there was Val, and so we started talking, and Mr. Henneberg said, you two know each other? And I said yeah, we’ve been friends, we go way back and…”
And the rest as they say, is history.
“It’s been amazing to see them perform consistently week to week, and put in the work, and they’ve learned that the work pays off.”
“Yeah, it’s pretty special and it feels pretty surreal for me to come back full circle,” smiled Scheevel. “To be up on the wall as a player, and being up on the wall from the coaching side. It’s pretty spectacular. I’m just so proud of both of us for accomplishing both things. Don’t cry. I’m gonna cry!”
Congratulations once again to the CMR boys and girls tennis teams on an unbelievable season.