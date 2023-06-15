GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In Montana, June marks the culmination of the high school careers for the elite "gladiators of the gridiron" here in the Treasure State, as they prepare for the annual Shrine Game. Wednesday I checked in on the East Team to get their feelings before they clash with the West.
“It's special, you know, getting chosen from eight-man. I mean there's not not many of us here,” chuckled Fairview DE Hunter Sharbono. “I think there's like four or five 8-man and a couple of 6-man guys. So, it's pretty special to get picked for this.”
You’re rivals. You've competed against each other all year. To kind of form your own East “All-Star Team, it’s just an opportunity for Montana to showcase the special athletes, especially in football, that we have here.” said East head coach Derek Lear.
Showcase is right. The Shrine Game features a variety of talent every year, as athletes from 6-man in Class C, to 11-man in Class AA are eligible for selection.
While Sharbono is the lone selection from Fairview, Royce Robinson is one of 5 representing Fergus. A school that’s had a pretty great year in sports.
“I think it shows all the hard work we put in the offseason and in-season, and it's a testament to the great coaches we had that let us be successful,” said Robinson. “I’m feeling confident. We're getting ready to go try to come together as a team and go out Saturday night and get a win.”
As for the rest of the squad, it’s always great to see rivals come together for the first and probably only time in their career. Those from CMR and Great Falls High have actually looked forward to playing with some of the guys they’ve played against this whole time.
“A.J. LaFurge. He's a nice shifty running back and blocking for him is going to be nice.” stated Great Falls guard Raven Hensley.
“Probably all my Great Falls High friends, because I haven't played with them since I was in middle school,” laughed CMR receiver Gus Nunez. “Like Rafe Longin. I haven’t been able to play with him in a while. So, just being able to play with them for the first time in a while has been awesome.”
Lear’s “Shrine experience” comes from playing on the East and coaching it, but this will be his first as head coach. So, what would a win in the big game mean to someone whose East through and through?
“It'd be huge,” Lear added. “You know, when we played in it, we lost in the only overtime game in the history of this game. So, a pretty cool game. Hopefully we taught them one or two things this week, not football wise, but ultimately life wise, they can take away from here. And yeah, just go be successful in life.”
The Shrine Game kicks off at 7pm this Saturday in Butte.