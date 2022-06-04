GREAT FALLS, Mont. - When it comes to Broadwater senior Emma Stolte, running is life, and she’s pretty good at it.
After taking the gold in the 800M and back-to-back gold in the 1600M run, Stolte reflected on her high school career, her competition, and her next chapter.
“There’s so many girls my age that are just amazing,” smiled Stolte. “Iris McKean is one of them. She’s running for U of M next year and I’m running for Portland State, so we get to be in the same conference, and still get to race. I’m excited for something different than Montana. I’m coming back! But for now it’s cool to go explore.”
For someone who was full of energy and words all weekend, she was able to sum up her experience with one.
“Just amazing. I have amazing teammates, amazing coaches, everything about this sport is amazing. I have amazing competitors, so just, amazing.”