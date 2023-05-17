Paityn Curtiss Plentywood Golf
Spencer Martin

Here are the final results from the top finishers at the class B state golf tournament in Shelby and the class C tournament in Great Falls.

INDIVIDUAL BOYS B SCORES

1. Colin Wade, Bigfork +5 (149)

2. Landon Olson, Columbus +8

3. Rowdy Hudson, Huntley Project +10

TEAM BOYS B SCORES

1. Anaconda +68

2. Jefferson County +71

3. Columbus +102

INDIVIDUAL GIRLS B SCORES

1. Keni Wade, Bigfork +17 (161)

2. Celi Chapman, Jefferson +20

3. Ellie Baxter, Thompson Falls +22

TEAM GIRLS B SCORES

1. Shelby +223

2. Jefferson County +226

3. Malta +254

Click here for a complete look at all final results from class B.

INDIVIDUAL BOYS C SCORES

1. Ari Nicholas, Seeley +16 (156)

2. Bryson Bahnmiller, Highwood +18

3. Braxton Wolfe, Scobey +23

TEAM BOYS C SCORES

1. Highwood +90

2. Seeley-Swan +104

3. Scobey +105

INDIVIDUAL GIRLS C SCORES

1. Cate Leydig, Lone Peak +31 (171)

2. Paityn Curtiss, Plentywood +34

3. Grace Aamot, MCHS +35

TEAM GIRLS C SCORES

1. Manhattan Christian +161

T2. Broadus +162

T2. Lone Peak +162

Click here for a complete look at all final results from class C.