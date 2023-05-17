Here are the final results from the top finishers at the class B state golf tournament in Shelby and the class C tournament in Great Falls.
INDIVIDUAL BOYS B SCORES
1. Colin Wade, Bigfork +5 (149)
2. Landon Olson, Columbus +8
3. Rowdy Hudson, Huntley Project +10
TEAM BOYS B SCORES
1. Anaconda +68
2. Jefferson County +71
3. Columbus +102
INDIVIDUAL GIRLS B SCORES
1. Keni Wade, Bigfork +17 (161)
2. Celi Chapman, Jefferson +20
3. Ellie Baxter, Thompson Falls +22
TEAM GIRLS B SCORES
1. Shelby +223
2. Jefferson County +226
3. Malta +254
Click here for a complete look at all final results from class B.
INDIVIDUAL BOYS C SCORES
1. Ari Nicholas, Seeley +16 (156)
2. Bryson Bahnmiller, Highwood +18
3. Braxton Wolfe, Scobey +23
TEAM BOYS C SCORES
1. Highwood +90
2. Seeley-Swan +104
3. Scobey +105
INDIVIDUAL GIRLS C SCORES
1. Cate Leydig, Lone Peak +31 (171)
2. Paityn Curtiss, Plentywood +34
3. Grace Aamot, MCHS +35
TEAM GIRLS C SCORES
1. Manhattan Christian +161
T2. Broadus +162
T2. Lone Peak +162
Click here for a complete look at all final results from class C.