MISSOULA, Mont. -- The Flathead Braves took home the team title for this year's Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Invitational, with Butte and Belgrade also placing among the top 5 teams overall.
This year's tournament featured 28 teams competing from Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and Washington, with Montanans taking home 10 of the 13 individual titles at the event.
Flathead had wrestlers in the championship match for 6 of the 13 title matches, with Gabe Lake and and Noah Poe-Hatten winning their brackets at 160 and 182 pounds respectively.
Capital and Belgrade each had a pair of title-winners. For the Bruins, Carson DesRosier won at 138 pounds and Talon Marsh won at 285 pounds. The Panthers had Mason Gutenberger at 120 pounds and Carter Schmidt at 126 take home first place finishes as well.
"I've never been able to do this tournament before because of COVID and it just feels really nice to be able to win something big like this," Gutenberger said. "Not a lot of kids are able to do this."
Ronan freshman Ridge Cote surprised many by making his way to the top of the podium at 113 pounds, as he improved to 24-1 on the year.
"It did boost my confidence, this tournament," Cote said. "Like especially closer to state, it makes me feel more confident about going there."
Other Montanans taking home individual titles included Teegan Vasquez from Glacier at 132 pounds, Avery Allen of Bozeman at 152 pounds and Orion Thivierge of Havre at 170 pounds.
Christian Kelly and Michigan commit Rylan Rogers from Coeur D'Alene won their brackets at 103 and 205 pounds. Q'Veli Quintanilla of University High (Wa.) won at 145 pounds.