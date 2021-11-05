"Every small community that you go to, if it's a cool community, they usually have a decent football program."
"Coach Pat made it clear we are going to take a school with a football team and a community with a football team to one culture. "This town is one thing, this football team is the epicenter of that town."
The town of Florence, as far as athletics goes, has mostly been known for its softball team which has won 10 state championships since 1999. When football coach Pat Duchien took over in 2017 he wanted to lay that foundation for his football program. In his fifth season the Falcons are undefeated and the top ranked team in the state.
"You have to give the credit to the boys and the rest of the coaches for getting them to that point. I mean its a team effort all the way through," said coach Duchien.
In eight regular season games the Falcons have outscored their opponents 358 to 72. They have one of the best run defense the state of Montana has seen in recent years allowing just 309 yards, that's under one and a half yards per carry, but it's not the stats that make this team special.
"It's been great, really to see the change especially from my freshman year, the change that has happened in the team," said Falcons senior Luke Maki. "It has been a big shift from playing for stats to playing for each other."
"We have a lot of fun, we're very motivated," added fellow senior Patrick Duchien. "We play for each other every single week and we have our motto 'BTM' bigger than me. So we are not about the stats, we are all about playing for each other."
Offensively the Falcons are led by quarterback Patrick Duchien, the coach's son. Now Pat Senior was a signal caller himself for Montana Western in the early 90's and I guess the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
"When I first started football, I always wanted to be a quarterback and look up to him because he was a quarterback too and so I am always asking him for tips, and we kind of compete sometimes," said Patrick Junior. "So it is always fun that way."
"He is nothing like me, I was too stupid," said Pat Senior. "He is a way smarter player than me. Better runner. Better decision maker. I still think I have a way better arm than he had but that is yet to be determined."
Pat and Patrick, coach and son, can joke together now and enjoy sideline conversations going over the opposing defenses. But that wasn't the case last year, when Pat Senior started to not feel like himself.
"Just started getting the wobblies, like up and down on the sidelines and wasn't able to focus and sometimes I would have to take a knee," explained Duchien. "Going into grocery stores things started getting goofy."
After having brain surgery as a kid, coach Duchien feared something was up again. He got a scan and found three cysts caused by extra tissue which collects cerebral spinal fluid. A second brain surgery was required.
"It's scary, yeah it is scary. You start visualizing what it really means, brain surgery. And it means removing the skull from your head and pulling apart your brain and going in there and punch holes in these cysts."
The cysts were removed but Duchien still wasn't recovering like he was supposed to.
"He'd call me and I would come over to his house and it was like spoon feeding your Grandpa, it was ridiculous," said assistant coach Keenan Hendricksen. "As we all know coach Pat has a lot of energy and you know who Pat Duchien is when he walks in a room, and he just looked beat."
"I was in a dark place, I was in a really dark place" said Duchien. "I don't really battle depression a whole lot but it put me in a real deep depression."
Despite the struggles, Pat would still coach. He wanted to be there for his team.
"Most practices, if he was able to make it to the practice he was in a chair on the sidelines under a blanket," said assistant coach Adam Goodnight. "Trying to be there, trying to be a leader, trying to do what he could to fight through his battle."
Looking for answers, Duchien saw Dr. Kyle Smith in Missoula who diagnosed him with PPPD, Persistent Postural-Perceptual Dizziness. After the diagnosis he started doing physical therapy at the Mayo Clinic and finally started to feel like coach Duchien again.
"It is nice to have head coach Pat back," said coach Hendricksen. "It's pretty simple, to just put it that way."
"The community was behind me, the administration was behind me, the players were behind me," said Duchien. "My assistant coaches were stepping up and taking care of the little things that nobody realizes a head coach has to take care of. They were doing it all and they had my back. I mean it was a pretty cool thing to look back at and say 'wow' in the deepest, darkest time you had the most support."
And one way coach Duchien is trying show his gratitude for all that support is by leading the Falcons to their first state championship since 1977.
"It would be a huge opportunity," said Maki. "Something we haven't done here in a long time, so it is something special and there is a lot of potential in this team."
"If the dreams and hopes do come true," said Hendricksen. "And the hard work we have put in comes to fruition, then it will be a good closing chapter for all of us here in Florence,"