"That kid... I don't think he's had a bad day ever. And if he has he is still going to find a way to bring the best smile he has every single day," says his head coach Pat Duchien.
"I mean he is amazing he's always laughing always putting a smile on your face," says his teammate Lance Burrows.
These are just some of the glowing remarks that the Florence football team has to say about their junior linebacker Harrison Shepp. It's that positive attitude and work ethic that has gotten Shepp to this point, something he learned at a young age after being born without any hands.
"I would say at a young age people would ask what happened to your hands and then obviously through sports and school, teachers would ask me questions they didn't ask other kids," explained Shepp.
But that didn't slow him down, especially with sports. He played soccer and basketball, ran track and wrestled, but his true passion was football, even if it was more challenging.
"Some things are harder than others," said Shepp. "Like with tackling you can't just grab onto the jersey or anything."
Technique is vital in football, which Shepp excels at. He's the third leading tackler on the team and it's no surprise because learning different techniques is something he's done his entire life.
"Especially playing at a higher level middle linebacker position, a lot of times you have to grab on to jersey," said Duchien. "He doesn't have that opportunity so his tackling has to be solid."
So what is the tackling technique he's figured out?
"Just kind of hug them," laughed Shepp. "Hit them as hard as you can and hope they go down."
As for certain penalties…
"I can't remember who the white hat was but I told him if you call a holding on him I'm going to lose it," remembers Duchien. "And Harrison got a chuckle out of that."
Other than an occasional joke, it's not something his coaches or teammates even notice.
"It doesn't cross his mind and it doesn't cross the mind of any of his teammates either," said Duchien. "He's Harrison, he's one of us."
"I don't think that thought crosses his mind, how it could've been or how it would've been," agreed Burrows. "He's adapted to it really well and I don't think that's something I could do."
"When Harrison makes a big play, I hear the crowd and his teammates because they are rooting for him and not because he doesn't have fingers and hands like we do," said Duchien. "It's because of his character. His character is so solid and that's why people are rooting for him."
And Shepp's character can be summed up in his message to the other kids out there who may be looking to get into sports
"Anyone can do anything," says Shepp. "And it's a little bit harder but you can still do it, and have as much fun as anyone else, and still be a part of the team."