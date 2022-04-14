GREAT FALLS, Mont. - What may look like an empty field now, will actually be the future site of the Foothills Community Christian School’s new athletic facility, which will be ready for soccer come the 2022 season.
“We’ve been really blessed to have really great relationships with the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind, so they’ve let us use their gym for quite a few years as our home gym,” explained Foothills Community Christian School Athletic Director, Josey Lindseth.
“When all of the schools got shut down for Covid, that obviously erased that option for us and we had to start looking at a lot of other facilities. It really brought attention to the need for the students to feel like they have a gym that they can really call home, and feel like they can play in”
For Foothills, the problem was clear: their sports teams needed a place to call home. But identifying the problem is only half the battle. Now, they needed a solution.
“We were asking God, hey listen we need something of our own,” said David Culpepper, the Head of Foothills Community Christian School. “As we began to pray, the Bridge Church out on Flood Road, reached out to us and said, hey listen, we’ve got some acreage on our property that we would love to have ministry happen there. Are you guys interested? We’ll actually gift it to you. They have a 12 acre plot where the church is, and they gifted us 5 1/2 acres of that”
“When the Bridge Church partnered with us and donated the land, that really kind of gave us our legs to start to get going because we knew we had a place, and that really energized our donor base to be able to say hey, this is something that might really happen,” said Kerri Koteskey, Advancement Coordinator for Foothills Community Christian School.
As the falcons celebrate their 25th anniversary, it looks like it will happen, thanks to a generous $500,000 donation by the Gianforte family
“We get teary-eyed thinking about when you first get to walk on that floor, and just to see the community show up for games in that gym,” said Lindseth. “It’s just so exciting to see that whole project come to life and really have a home”.