Frenchtown parts ways with head football coach Ryne Nelson, entire coaching staff

FRENCHTOWN, Mont. -- The Frenchtown school board voted 5-2 on Tuesday night to let go of Broncs football head coach Ryne Nelson and his entire staff.
The now-former head coach told SWX earlier today that the school actually approved him to be re-hired, but the board made the vote against it.
Nelson was hired back in 2017, compiling a 34-16 record over his tenure. The Broncs have made the class A playoffs in each year since, but the district decided to part ways.
Nelson also noted the board had concerns about playing time for junior varsity players, and disciplinary decisions made by his staff, a notion that the former head coach disagreed with.
"When I took over as head coach I think we revived a program that was struggling and we were fortunate enough to have some of the kids buy in and bring some success back to the program and be a playoff football team all five years I was the head coach," Nelson told 406mtsports on Wednesday.
"A lot of that credit goes to my coaching staff as well. All the time and effort they put in and I put in, it's just pretty unfortunate to be honest with you."
The school board and administration have not made a public comment about the decision as of now, but this article will be updated if that changes.