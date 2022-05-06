GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Freshman boys and girls represented over 12 schools from Havre to Helena, on the track at the annual Freshman Invite at Memorial Stadium. It was a chance for them to get out of the varsity and JV shadow, and step into the spotlight of some fierce competition.
“It gives the kids an opportunity to see where they are with their peers,” said Helena High, High Jump Coach, Andrew Mozer.
“Sometimes when you throw freshmen into regular meets where they’re seeing varsity and JV all the time, it can get discouraging. So having a meet where they see what other kids their age, their ability level, are at. It’s just a huge boost for them.”
Several young athletes were able to not only showcase their talents, but show off a little as well, like Great Falls High Pole Vaulter, Savanah Newsom, who won the event today with a personal best 7’6” pole vault.
“I’m like, really happy about it,” Newsom said. “It would’ve been cool to jump 8’ and get divisionals height, but hopefully at my next meet. I guess it just shows progress towards getting to where my goal is.”
Both Helena High and Helena Capital had great showcases, winning several events and overall points, including the closest race of the day, the girls 4 x 100 relay, which Capital won by an 8th of a second.
The next track and field action we’ll see will be the big CrossTown Dual between CMR and Great Falls High, Tuesday May 10th.