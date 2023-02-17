BOZEMAN- Gallatin high school was founded in the fall of 2020, and in its first inaugural basketball season, a sophomore star was born. That star, Eli Hunter, is now a senior and leading all of Double-A in scoring, putting the Raptors in position to have their best finish in school history.
Who is Eli Hunter? Well, he’s a 6’2 170 lb. senior shooting guard who is averaging a staggering 21.7 points per game, but before we get to all that...Let’s go back to where it all started. Eli has been around the game of basketball for as long as he could remember. His parents both played at Carroll College and are one of the reasons he fell in love with the game.
“You know, I think my first love came from I was just a young kid watching high school or college games when I was, you know, this big, just tiny. It's really getting a great feel for the atmosphere of a game and, you know, smell of the popcorn in the building and the sound of the crowd. I think from young age definitely fell in love with that.”
Having two parents who played and love the game of basketball, also helped in his development when he was younger. Eli also said that his parents are his, "biggest inspiration," and putting on a show for them is one his favorite things.
“You know, even after eighth grade travel games, we'd go home and put up the game on our TV and we'd go through stuff and watch film. My dad's pointing out different things I could fix. So. Ever since the young age, we've been there.”
AAU basketball is also something else that has aided in Eli's growth. The Montana Rebels are a travel team that was started here in Bozeman, allowing the best players in the state to face elite talent across the country. Eli said that facing all the different levels of players from places like California, Las Vegas and even Arizona, allowed the game to really slow down for him when he returned home. Let's not forget, he is averaging over 21 points per game and can easily go off for 30 or more when he wants to.
Fast forward a few years and Eli Hunter is a sophomore starting on varsity at a brand-new school. He and 3 others started as sophomores and have built a culture here at Gallatin high school.
“I think the amount of time that he spends in the gym, you know, but more than anything, his work ethic, you know, that's what stands out to me the most about Eli. And that rubs off. You know, we have a lot of kids in our program that look up to him and they want to try to fill the shoes that he's going to leave behind.”
Big shoes to fill, considering Eli is now the leading scorer in all of double-A and has Gallatin prepared for a deep championship run. The most important thing though? Leaving a legacy for future Raptor players.
“You know, I hope that some of the younger guards can look up to me as inspiration and see the work that I put in in the offseason and know that if they want to reach the same level that they had to be committed to. And I just hope that I really leave a lasting impact on the younger kids."
That impact will continue to be felt throughout the rest of this season and beyond by players and especially by coach Claxton, who has one lasting message for his senior guard.
“You know, more than just a basketball player. You know, he's a great kid he cares a lot about his teammates. He cares a lot about the game itself. And, you know, it's going to be it's going to be a sad day to see him go because of the amount of time and all the effort and all the hard work that he's put into our program.”
Eli and the Raptors have two game remaining, including the all-important cross-town rivalry game at home. One that I'm sure Hunter and his senior teammates would love to win. The Double-A divisional tournament will begin Thursday, March 2nd, in Great Falls.