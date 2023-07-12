GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It’s that time of year again where high schools are getting a sneak peak at the local talent that’ll be coming up in a few years. And what better way to do that than to have them run some drills and tackle some dummies!
Just a s long as I’M not the dummy this time.
“It's great for the kids to get out here on our football field at Great Falls High, Memorial Stadium. It's one of a kind. For us, it's just about building some camaraderie within our program, especially for the middle school camp,” stated Bison head coach Coda Tchida. “We know that we all have these kids here in the near future. We just kind of want to show them what Bison football is about. We like them to be around our coaches and obviously we love to have them be around our football players.”
“It’s extremely important not only as a captain, but as a Bison football player in general, to be involved in your community, to be involved in the kids coming up,” said junior team captain Mason Kralj. “Because I hope that, you know, not only captains but Bison football players in general can lead by example and kind of show them what the Bison program's all about.”
What it’s all about at this camp is fanning the flame that is their passion for football, through a memorable experience. Some may still be unsure about playing in high school, but it just takes one moment from a camp to push them across that goal line.
“When we get to do circuits and we get to hit the pads. That was my favorite cause the players would always just make it fun,” add senior team captain Cooper Collins. “They get loud and it was always a joy.”
“It's important to me because this is our next generation coming through Bison football,” stated senior team captain Izayah Brown. “These are the guys who are going to, you know, be on the goal line, need a touchdown. And right there, that's when everything, that's when it all falls down.”
The Great Falls High Bison get to work on the 2024 season when their camp begins August 11th.