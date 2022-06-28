GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Day 2 of the CMR Kids Football Camp, which is a special day because it's DEFENSE day, where they get to work on their pass rush, their pass and run defense, and of course, get in some tackling.
“This is my favorite time of year, first of all," smiled CMR Head Football Coach, Dennis Morris. "These little kids come in with so much energy, and I watch them play the game I love, and watch them have passion for it. It is their favorite day. We got defense going on behind me, we got bodies all over the field flying around and tackling bags. But the smiles on their faces is what we live for.”
The AnnualCMR Kids Football Camp is a 4 day event where future Rustlers come together to learn the fundamentals of the game. 8 AM, grades 6 to 8 hit the field but at 10:30, it’s 2nd-5th graders, where some are discovering their love of the game for the first time.
“I played flag football last year and that was my first time playing football" said Landen, a young Broncos fan. "I’ve watched football my whole life but never played it.”
-”So what do you think about it?”
“I love it. Absolutely.”
While others, are back for more of their favorite sport, and for some, to help them on their way to making big dreams come true.
-”When you grow up, do you want to be on Rustler football?”
“Yeah. And make it to the NFL," answered Deighton, a future Rustler.
“I’ve just always loved this sport," said Brody, a young Rams fan. “It’s been my favorite sport since I was 3. I just love it.”
Camp continues through Thursday at CMR football field foe grades 2 - 8.