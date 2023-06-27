Gallatin Raptors wide receiver Quinn Clark announced on Tuesday that he has verbally committed to play college football at the University of Nebraska.
The Bozeman native is currently the top-rated Montana recruit for the class of 2024. The 6-foot-5 wide receiver took his official visit this past weekend and made his commitment announcement via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.
🚨 Committed 🚨 Go Big Red 🌽@CoachMattRhule @GallatinRaptor @Omeezi_ @Coach_Satt @coachedfoley @Hayesfawcett3 @GallatinRaptors pic.twitter.com/gKK2cu5wSF— Quinn Clark (@QuinnClark_1) June 27, 2023
Quinn's late father Ken Clark played running back at Nebraska from 1986 to 1989, so Quinn will be continuing a family legacy in Lincoln.
Last season as a junior for Gallatin High, Clark caught 58 passes for over 900 yards and 15 touchdowns while helping lead the Raptors to the semifinals of the class AA playoffs.
With Clark's announcement, Montana now has three football players committed to the FBS level for the 2024 recruiting class. That trio includes Thompson Falls defensive lineman Hayden Hanks (committed to Boise State) as well as Billings West kicker Jacob Kauwe who committed to Kentucky just last week.