BOZEMAN- For a program that is only in year four of existence, making the state tournament would be a success, or so you think. For Gallatin High Volleyball, that's simply not the case. Finishing 4th at state last year, gave them a taste of what it's like to compete at the top level of volleyball in all of Montana. That finish is only the beginning for this team, as they are hungry for state title run.
The one word I hear coming out of practice is confidence. Confidence that they can not only make it to state, but get the job done once they get there. “Last year. I feel like there were a lot of games where we were thinking, I kind of hope we win and now it's like we're going to win." Said Raptors senior setter Addie Swanson. She continued, "We are a lot more confident, knowing that we're one of the best teams in the state.”
Belief is a strong power. Sometimes, it's not always the most talented team on the court that wins, but the team that believes they have what it takes to get it done. "We have all the tools to do it this year." Said senior outside hitter Karsen Breeding. She continued, "We're really excited about how everyone has gotten better in the offseason...and kind of see everything click into place."
The Raptors return most of their starters from last year, led by Kansas State commit Cadence Lundgren, Addie Swanson and Karsen Breeding. This team has a better understanding of the system put in place by second year head coach Erika Gustavson, or coach Gus as they call her. More importantly though, the trust has grown with one another and the coaching staff. “That was an area we really grew from last season. You know, I think just in general, we just got settled with each other." Said coach Gus. She also stated that it shows in their play early on, regarding the level of comfort the girls have with each other on the court.
The goal is to win a state championship this year for Gallatin. The bar is set high. In order to get there, coach Gus is elevating their gameplay everyday, so that when November hits, they are ready for a state title run. “When you've got a very talented team, it's easy to be up here and just stay up here. So continually challenging them to take that next step.” Coach Gus on what it's going to take to bring this talented squad to the next level in the state tournament.
Gallatin's 2023 campaign is off to a nice start. The Raptors took the Golden Bears of Billings West to five sets. Something that coach Gus says they simply didn't do last year. This team is hungry, fiery, confident and ready to bump this program up to the next level.
Gallatin plays host to Billings Senior come this Thursday night.