A pair of Gallatin High's newly minted girls state soccer champions signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their athletic careers in college.
Olivia Collins put pen to paper to play at Boise State University next year while fellow senior standout Indigo Andresen signed to play at Colorado Mesa University.
"It felt really good," said Collins after signing her NLI. "It kind of just made everything official and it feels real now. I'm really excited and I know it's going to come quick for sure."
Collins wraps up a historic season and career with the Raptors. She scored an astounding 42 goals her senior season and was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Year for the third straight season. She is also the defending Gatorade Player of the Year in Montana.
"After visiting the school and meeting the players and the coaches I just felt comfortable," explained Collins on her decision to play for the Broncos in college. "The other two schools (I considered) are U of M and Gonzaga. I did camps for those schools and after being in the environment of Boise State I knew that was the one."
Collins and Andresen helped lead the Raptors to a 3-1 win over Missoula Sentinel in this year's class AA state championship game, earning the program it's first state title.