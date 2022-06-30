Gallatin High's Garret Coley was named the Montana Gatorade Athlete of the Year for boys track and field on Wednesday, making him the first Raptor to ever earn that honor.
At the state meet this spring, Coley had a busy weekend of success in which he won state titles in both high jump and long jump, while finishing third in the 110 meter hurdles and helping Gallatin take home gold in the 4 by 400 relay. He also earned sixth place in the 300 meter intermediate hurdles.
Outside of athletics, Coley has also volunteered for Special Olympics and as a youth track coach while graduating with a 3.23 GPA.
Coley has signed to continue his track career next fall in Bozeman as a Montana State Bobcat.