BOZEMAN- The odds of a high school football player playing college ball fall somewhere in the 5 to 9 percentiles. That percentage drops to just 3% when we're talking about D1 schools. So, what about a Big Ten school? I don't have the actual statistic on that, but you get the idea. This is a big-time commitment from a Montana high school football player. Whatever that number is, give it to 6'5 wide receiver Quinn Clark, who just officially announced he will take his talents to Nebraska in 2024, continuing the Clark Cornhusker family legacy.
That family legacy dates back to the mid 1980’s, where Quinn’s late father Ken Clark played running back for the big red. Clark is famously known for his dominant performance against Oklahoma State and now Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders. Clark outgained Sanders 256 to 189 on 8 less carries.
Ken Clark passed away in 2013 from a heart attack, he was just 46 years old. Dad’s influence on the football field and other family members attending Nebraska, makes Clark’s commitment much more special. Clark said, “It means a lot. My whole family's gone there." He continued, "just playing football like my dad played football there. So, it means a lot to carry on his legacy and, you know, continue our family legacy at that school.”
The surprising part about this entire process for Clark, was the way in which the University of Nebraska sought after him. They reached out to him early on, then silence for months. Quinn got an invite to camp, showed up and showed out, receiving an offer without an official visit set up yet. Clearly showing how much the Huskers wanted Quinn. Mind you, Quinn had also come off of a 3-day camp prior and was a bit fatigued. Once he stepped on that field though, the skillset showed out.
Clark took the offer home and began consulting with some of his family members. Most importantly, his grandmother. Someone who has had a big influence on his decision making. Clark stated, “My grandma had talked to me, and she said, you know, this is your biggest offer yet. So, like, why not take it?" Clark continued, "go carry on your dad's legacy and just be a kid for the rest of the summer and most importantly, and just forget about the recruiting process for the most part. That was that really, I took that to heart and that that led to my decision.” What do they always say? Mom knows best? Well, mom's mom is unrivaled when it comes to decision making.
Besides the family ties to the university, Clark is also impressed with former Carolina Panthers and now newly named Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule. In just a short period of time since he's shown up on campus, Rhule has already cemented his coaching philosophy. Clark stated, “Coach Rhule’s just culture was just dynamic. I mean, he's been there for such a short time, and he's already built such a strong family there." If anyone knows anything about Clark, he loves the family aspect of the game of football, so Rhule's coaching style is a big time draw for the 6'5 wideout.
Quinn also pointed out that coach Rhule knows how to win, something that is very important to Clark in the future. Before he gets there, he has his mind set on winning here in Bozeman. Clark still has his senior season and one final opportunity to capture his ultimate goal. "“My main goal is just to win a state championship. That's it really, it's been that from the beginning of little freshman Quinn to now it's just been to win a state championship.”
Clark and the rest of the Gallatin Raptors are just over a month away from starting their quest to win a state championship. That road begins in the Capitol City, with a matchup against the defending state champion Capital Bruins.