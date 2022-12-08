GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Neither the girls or boys Bison teams made it past the divisional round last season, however both squads have tenured head coaches that are focused on the strengths of their teams, rather than the weaknesses.
For the girls, led by 8th year head coach, Jerry Schmitz, it’s about the team chemistry and leadership.
“Chemistry is good with this group. I really like what I’ve seen so far,” stated Schmitz. “We have a lot of players I’m excited about seeing but, we’re gonna be led by our two guards, Ashlyn Jones and Dani Singer. They started all last year, they played some as sophomores as well, so they have a good amount of experience and I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do.”
“I try not to put too much pressure on myself, although in the end I do end up putting a lot on because as a senior, a lot comes down to you being a leader both on and off the court,” said senior Ashlyn Jones. “We’re pretty young, so it’s exciting to see us all work together and become more aggressive, and we’re very hopeful for the season.
“We’re not very big, which we haven’t been real big in the past, but this year it’s a little more apparent,” added Schmitz. “Although this year, I think we’re a little bit more athletic overall than we have been the last couple years, so we’re trying to capitalize on that.”
As for the boys, led by coach Bob Howard and his 20 plus years with the program, not to mention a few state titles to his name, the focus for his boys is simple.
“I think we have pretty good camaraderie, the kids get along pretty well, they play hard,” stated Howard. “They don’t complain, we just have to learn to play basketball. We’re pretty new this year, very little varsity experience coming back, but we have some kids that worked pretty hard this summer and got a lot of things done. Practices have been pretty good this year. Hopefully we’ll be able to sneak up on a few people.”
“I think right now we have a lot more confidence than our team did last year,” said senior Ashton Platt. “We have more teamwork, I feel like we’re more together, and our offense is pretty good. We just need to be able to get stops on defense and rebound the ball.”
The season tips off for both teams this Friday the 9th against Glacier, as the boys hit the road and the girls are at home.