GFPS looks for new Track & Field coach for CMR high school

** GFPS Press Release **
Great Falls- Pending School Board approval, the GFPS Athletic Department is recommending Brian Greenwell be hired as the next head Track and Field coach for CM Russell High School.
Brian will be replacing Burke Allen who resigned in July after leading the program the past 3 years.
Brian has served on the CM Russell Track and Field staff for 29 years. During his time on staff, he has coached multiple disciplines and served as both the Boys’ Coordinator and the Jumps Coordinator. His athletes have enjoyed tremendous success at the state level with several state champions and numerous podium finishes.
In addition to his responsibilities in the Track program, Brian is employed as a Social Studies/Psychology teacher at CM Russell and is a member of the varsity football coaching staff.