GFPS releases athletic facility/event COVID-19 management plan for winter sports

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - This week Great Falls Public Schools releases its COVID-19 guidelines for winter sports activities.
AA Conference and GFPS have altered schedules so that no events will require teams to stay overnight.
When traveling, only 50 athletes will be limited to each bus and coaches will be required to develop a seating chart throughout the season.
As far as spectators, each "home" and "away" participants in uniform will be allowed to have two guests in attendance. That spectator list will be required to be turned in before 9 AM on the day of the contest.
Concession will not be offered at the contest, and all other basic guidelines such as wearing a mask and remain six feet apart will be in place.
Full guideline details for each sport can be found here.