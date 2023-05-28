HELENA, Mont. - What was forecasted to be 3 days of thunderstorms turned into 3 days of exciting softball packed with its own lighting and thunder on the diamond, and Saturday it was finally time to crown the 2023 Class AA Montana State High School Softball Champions!
After getting shutout by the Glacier Wolfpack the night before, the Helena High Bengals defeated the Sentinel Spartans 11-2 first thing Saturday morning to get a rematch against Glacier in the Championship game.
Glacier only needed to win to become Champions, but a loss would force a second game in a winner take all scenario.
The Bengals beat the Wolfpack 2-0 to force a 2nd game but Glacier would score 19 runs (including 5 home runs) to claim the title of 2023 Class AA State Champion!
FINAL:
Glacier Wolfpack - 19, Helena High Bengals - 7