The state champion Kalispell Glacier softball team has some more accolades to celebrate after Wolfpack junior Ella Farrell was named the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year on Friday.
The standout pitcher and infielder helped lead Glacier to a 20-3 record this season and their first state championship since 2015.
At the plate Farrell hit .486 with 42 runs batted in and seven homers. Meanwhile in the circle she dominated with 12 wins and a 2.30 ERA to go along with 124 strikeouts.
Off of the diamond, Farrell is a member of the National Honor Society and sports a 4.0 GPA while also volunteering at a local elementary school.
Farrell will be back next spring as a senior to see if she can lead the Wolfpack to another title.