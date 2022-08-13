GREAT FALLS, Mont. - And just like that, summer was officially over. Well, for high school sports anyway. This is your "3 & Out" for the CMR Rustlers on what you need to watch for going into a brand new season.
Number 1: “Getting the Hang of it”
This will be the Rustlers 3rd year under head coach Dennis Morris and his staff. A year that those who were Freshman and Sophomores when he became head coach, now know his system and his expectations.
“You know, it did take our first two years of me taking over to completely change the scheme and the way that we do things, and our guys now have it DOWN," praised Head Coach, Dennis Morris. "We are flying around exactly where we can go, and we are truly coaching guys and celebrating guys and having fun with them. I’ve had goosebumps all practice long today. I’m just super proud of these guys and excited to get into it tonight.”
Number 2: “Morris’ Money Backs”
That's what they call the 2 headed beast of AJ LaFurge and Izayah Brown at the running back position this season.
“I think they’re the two hardest working guys right there and they are talented kids, we can do so many things with these running backs now. Both are two of the strongest kids in the weight room, they’re fast and physical kids with great attitudes. We’re just excited to see what they’re gonna do.”
Number 3: “Rivalries Never Die”
This will be the last year CMR has to play against Reed Harris but the first time they’ll play against a coach Coda Tchida Bison team.
“Our number 1 goal every year is that crosstown win. We are super excited for it but, keep the focus one game at a time.”
The Rustlers host Missoula Hellgate, Saturday, August 27th, at Memorial Stadium.
We’ll see you there!