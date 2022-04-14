Great Falls high quarterback Reed Harris has announced his commitment to play football at the next level.
I am proud to announce that I have committed to play for the Boston College Eagles! Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way! #WeAreBC pic.twitter.com/ZD4TkBAq0b— Reed Harris (@reedharris05) April 14, 2022
The current Bison junior will be taking his talents to Chestnut Hill, Mass. to play for the Boston College Eagles. He had offers from several D1 teams including Montana and Montana State. The three-star recruit according to 24/7 Sports is rated as the top high school player overall in Montana.
In 11 games this past year, Harris threw for just over 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns while completing 56 percent of his passes. He was skilled as a runner as well, rushing for five touchdowns and over 500 yards this past season.
Harris led the Bison to a 6-4 regular season record in 2021 before falling in the Class AA playoffs to Missoula Sentinel.
In addition to the Cats and Griz, Harris also had offers from Power Five schools Iowa State and Oregon State, as well as Central Michigan, Colorado State, Harvard, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, San Diego State and Utah State, according to 24/7 Sports.