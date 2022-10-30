FLATHEAD VALLEY, Mont. - Amazing backdrop for championship soccer in the Flathead Valley.
Physical game between the ladies of Billings Central and Whitefish, but Abby Derbyshire finds the back of the net first for the Rams! Rams would lead 1-0 at the half.
2nd half and the Bulldogs would get on the board thanks to Brooke Roberts! Late in the 2nd, tied at 2, and it’s Lauren Dull from the far side! WOW!!
The Billings Central Rams win it 2 - 1 and are your Class A Girls State Champs!
A packed house in Columbia Falls for the boys as the Park High Rangers take on the Columbia Falls Wildcats. Very different match in this one as the Wildcats scored early and often in the first half starting with Dale Blickhan!
Then it was the Kai Golan show as he put it in once, twice, THREE times!
A Hat-trick in the first half!
2nd half and the Rangers would add 2 of their own but it was too little too late, as Golan and the Wildcats win it 5 - 2 and are crowned your 2022 Class A Boys State Champions!