BOZEMAN- The Bozeman Hawks defeated the Helena Bengals 21-14 in an instant classic last Friday night, at Van Winkle Stadium. Largely in part to stellar quarterback from Kellen Harrison down the stretch. Harrison is the star point guard for these Hawks and played wide receiver last season.
Prior to Friday night, Kellen had thrown one varsity pass. Just one. He threw a lot more against Helena, 29 passes for over 250 yards and 2 touchdowns, including the game winner in the rain. An instant superstar performance from someone who has barely any experience as a signal caller.
He takes over a position that was led by a star last year in Jake Casagranda. The man who lifted Bozeman all the way to the state championship last season. The transition though, hasn't been as hard as one would expect. "Last year. I Was behind Jake. He taught me the ropes as much as he could when he had time." Said Harrison. Kellen gives his offensive coordinator credit as well for the smooth transition. "Coach Boyle He's great offense coordinator. He’s helped a lot. It’s not been super hard you know; I have great coaches and that really helps.”
Harrison was in a quarterback battle during fall camp. Kash Embry was the one also looking to be the next quarterback for Bozeman. Two things stood out about Harrison to head coach Levi Wesche, ball protection and the way the seniors look up to him. “I think the kids really follow him. And not that they don't follow cash, but I think the seniors really believe that he's the guy." Said Wesche. He continued, "Just like in the game, no turnovers and that's huge. We can win a lot of games, not turning the ball over and making sure that we don't lose the game.” Especially at the high school level. Turnovers can flip a game in an instant.
Protecting the ball is not something that Kellen isn't used to. Harrison is the star point guard for the Hawks and turnovers are just as big on the hard wood. Being the captain of the offense on the basketball court, is something helps Harrison be the leader on the football field for this offense. "Directing the offense, telling everyone the play, it's the same thing you have to do at point guard. I've kind of already been put in that role, just in a different sport." Harrison stated.
Head coach Wesche believes that the way Kellen dissects defenses on the basketball court, translates to the football field in a big way. "Being able to see spaces on the defenses, how they are rotating, is it man or is it zone. All that stuff is really important, and he understands that, and I think basketball really helps." Said Wesche.
Being that Kellen is new on the quarterback scene and not a wideout anymore, I wanted to know who he models his game after. Harrison said, "Maybe a little Kyler Murray, maybe a little Michael Vick." Harrison has the speed no doubt and is beginning to show that he has the arm too. Harrison made a few throws on Friday night that really caught your eye as far as his ability to adapt, which sparked a Patrick Mahomes comparison. "Kellen reminds me a lot of a baseball player and that's what I think of when I think of Aaron Rodgers is a guy that is thrown off platform or, you know, but he does that stuff well, maybe like a Patrick Mahomes type.” Said Wesche.
Kellen Mahomes and the Bozeman Hawks will march into Naranche Stadium on Friday night, taking on Butte in the old statewide rivalry game. These two have not renewed their rivalry since the state title game in 2019.