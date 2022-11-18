Helena Capital finished off an undefeated 12-0 season with a 35-14 win over Bozeman High on Friday night at Vigilante Stadium in Helena.
The Bruins led 21-14 at halftime. That remained the score for much of the second half until Capital was able to find paydirt twice in the final five minutes of the game and put the Hawks away.
Helena Capital has now won 12 state titles in program history, and are champs for the first time under the direction of head coach Kyle Mihelish, who took over the program in 2015 after previously serving as an assistant coach for the Bruins. Capital's last state title came in 2011.