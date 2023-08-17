After going 7-3 overall last year and 6-1 in conference play, the Helena High football team is poised for another good year, so here’s three things to know before the Bengals kick it off against the Bozeman Hawks.
First, it's year two of head coach Dane Broadhead, who was hired in 2022 after being an assistant of the program.
“It's nice now, you know, second year you obviously had an offseason to kind of reevaluate things and see where we were at, what worked, what didn’t. A lot of success last year but obviously fell short in the playoffs, which is the ultimate goal you know you want to be the last man standing. So we looked at some different things in the offseason,” Broadhead said.
Second, key returners, the Bengals bring back quarterback Carter Kraft as well returning starters like receivers Manu Melo and Brett Grange.
“Any time you return a quarterback like Carter, having him back, you sleep a lot better at night knowing you have a second year guy back there who did a lot of good things for us, and then across the board Manu was an All-State receiver for us last year and obviously had a big year so it's nice to have that connection back,” Broadhead said.
Number three is getting crosstown revenge. The Bengals only conference loss last year was to rival Capital High, so this year's game will be just as competitive.
“Yeah, it's always a big game and as sophomores we won it and that was a lot of fun so we’re just looking to get back and get one against them for our senior year and keep going,” Senior left tackle Matthew Goleman said.
Helena will kick its season off in Bozeman against the Hawks on August 25th.