HELENA- Well, as you could see, the weather has made it difficult for some of the spring sports to get the ball rolling now on a high softball in a very unique position. They are two and oh, and they haven't seen the practice field once for team practices inside that Helena High gym. They're led by six seniors, and those six seniors are keeping the focus amidst all of these uncontrollable factors.
Long toss across the court, speed transfer and throwing on the hardwood floor, fly balls off speakers and hitting in a basketball gym, not the ideal experience for the Bengal's softball team. For one senior leader though, she’s grateful to be out there and knows that every practice matters.
"The best mindset to have is just take advantage of every rep, even though it's not the same as being outside, taking reps off the dirt, seeing balls outside. But it's tough inside." Said Klemp. "You just got to take advantage of what we have. At least we have a gym to work in."
Not just a gym but a coach who not only understands softball but understands what these girls need to be successful. He brings the HEAT. No not that kind of heat. Core values that stand for heart, effort, attitude and toughness. 4 things that he expects these senior leaders to bring every day at practice.
"They understand from day one what we believe in what our standards are." Said Schulte. "And so, as seniors, that's their job, to live up to those and to model them and to ensure that everybody else is living up to those same standards, but it's always the seniors that establish what that looks like."
Leadership on the field starts from the one who throws on the gear and sits behind the dish. That’s Kendall and I asked her what a better feeling from a catcher’s perspective is, making the out after a collision at the plate or hitting a home run.
"I mean, homeruns are fun to hit, but I think having a collision at home plate, getting up and you have the ball, it's just really fun experiencing that." Said Klemp.
Did we expect a different answer from the catcher? As a catcher myself, I didn't. The Bengals are looking to get back into action this week, at home, against CMR.