The Helena senators have been one of Montana’s best legion teams so far this season, starting off 29-9. One of the reasons for this is pitchers Lance Bratlien and Walker Bennett, who are both committed to play for Miles City Community College next year.
“It's really nice knowing I’m going down there with some of my family, I mean we’ve been playing together for so long it's really a blessing to have them come with me," Bratlien said.
“It's nice to have people to know to like to play with that I’ve played with for a while, so now we get to be with new kids with old kids, it's just fun to bring like a little family here to Miles City," Bennett added.
Bratlien is a starting pitcher and threw the Senators first no-hitter since 2020 in May. If the Senators want to win a state championship, he knows what he needs to do.
“Throw strikes and don’t let any free walks up, so make plays, its baseball," Bratlien said.
Bennett is a relief pitcher, but he also bats as a designated hitter or a first baseman for Helena. While his role isn’t as defined as Bratlien, he knows what it takes to win.
“Just being able to, all of our pitchers come in and they throw... they just come in and fill the zone and throw strikes and then trusting our defense and getting out that way is just the best that we can do as the Senators," Bennett said.
In a recent game, Bratlien got into trouble, so Bennett relieved him and finished the game by not only pitching well, but also by getting some clutch hits in a comeback victory for Helena.
“I wasn’t all there in the fifth, and he had my back and it's really nice to know that he’s going to come in and support me and get out of it," Bratlien said.
The state AA tournament will be held in Bozeman in July before the two teammates will head to Miles City this fall. They will also be joined by fellow Senator Bohden Bahnmiller out east.