This year marks the second time the Helena Senators have handed out the Jim Knight Memorial Award, which is given out by umpires to honor the late Helena umpire Jim Knight.
Knight umpired 21 state legion tournaments and three NAIA world series, and his son Brian Knight is now an MLB umpire.
This year's honor, which is given to a player that embodies integrity, sportsmanship and character, was given to senior Walker Bennett.
“Getting the Jim Night award and just knowing what he stood for, what he stands for baseball and the program, it was just huge knowing I get to carry that with me," Bennett said.
The senators also wore special uniforms honoring knight, who passed away in 2021 after a battle with cancer.
“I absolutely love them, I love the baby blue, and then we got these cool hats to match, so I cannot complain with our jersey combo," Bennett said.
Along with remembering Knight, the senators also held a special ceremony for the Helena 10u and 12u state champion Cal Ripken teams and presented each team with a surprise check for $225 dollars.
“The money was a huge surprise and we’re just grateful for the legion program for all they do for us, all these kids dream to play here and we all wish for them to play here, so," Wade Feller, the Helena Earthquakes 12U baseball team coach, said.
Both teams will be playing in Washington starting July 20th for a chance to go to nationals.
“We were in Boise last year so this is their second peat for them to be able to go to regionals for the second time, so there's a little bit of excitement to it and a little bit of nerves too," David Nunn, the Helena 10U All-Stars coach, said.
Fans can follow both the Helena Earthquakes and the All-Stars on the Gamechanger app.