The Helena Senators have become the number one team in legion baseball in Montana and a big reason for that is because of its seniors like Bohden Bahnmiller.
"These guys are my brothers, and we try to keep it as light as possible and its just a comedy show usually but (we’re) also staying serious at the same time and trying to win every game,” Bahnmiller said.
Bahnmiller has helped lead the Senators electric offense that helps out its pitchers like fellow senior Luke Dowdy.
“It takes off a lot of the pressure of pitching honestly, when you know that your team is going to put up a bunch of runs, even when you give up a couple, you can still go out there, get a win,” Dowdy said.
The Senators are 48-14, the best record in the state.
“Even if we have a bad offensive game our pitchers always but us in a spot to win, it's really nice, they usually just pound the zone and get outs.” Bahnmiller said.
Both Dowdy and Bahnmiller are headed to play college baseball this fall, with Bahnmiller committing to Miles City Community College and Dowdy heading to the University of Mary in North Dakota.
“Baseball has been such a passion of mine since I was really little and I just love it so, excited to continue my career,” Bahnmiller said.
“I’m super excited, it should be a lot of fun out there, meeting new people and just having a new experience for baseball… at a college level,” Dowdy added.
Before that though, the Senators will play in the state tournament this weekend, where they earned the number one overall seed.
“I mean it's cool going in there being the one seed, you have a lot of confidence going in knowing you can beat any team out there,” Dowdy said.