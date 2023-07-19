In a football game against Missoula Sentinel, Capital's Tycen Mooney hurt his neck and had to be taken to the hospital.
“That moment was kind of a shock to me, I had to sit out a few games, that really hurt my morale, hurt my head a little bit in both ways, mentally and physically," Mooney said.
Thankfully for Tycen, the injury wasn’t serious, and he was able to finish the season, where Capital won the state championship.
He now plans on continuing his football career this fall at Concordia University in Minnesota.
“It's kind of a dream come true, it's a little bit of a step-up moment, you go after it, you can go get it so, dream come true," Mooney said.
But before his football career continues, Mooney is enjoying his time with the Helena Senators.
“I've played baseball my whole life, I love the game, everything about it is just super fun, this last season has been fun, it has been a ride, I am at a loss for words, it's crazy how it is almost done," he said.
In just a week, the state legion tournament starts and the Senators are poised to make a run at the state championship.
“We gotta keep our head, we gotta focus, we gotta make simple plays, we gotta do easy things like make routine plays, throw strikes. The less people we can keep on the bases the better we're gonna be, the more we can get one base the better were going to be so," Mooney said.
Legion state starts on July 22nd while Concordia’s football season starts in September.