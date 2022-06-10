Helena track girls: Nothing beats winning as a team

HELENA, Mont. -- In case you hadn't heard, there's something special brewing on the track at Vigilante Stadium in Helena.
And that something is the high school girls' track & field team.
In just their second full season under head coach Jesse Zentz, the Helena High Bengals made history, claiming the crown in the Class AA state finals--their first in 22 years.
And they didn't just win--they dominated. Their 144 points marked the best team total in Class AA since 2003.
"They performed their best at the biggest moment of the season, and it was truly incredible to be a part of this," Zentz said.
"I don't know if it's fully hit," Zentz continued. "I think when we see their names etched on that trophy in that hallway at Helena High School, maybe it really will hit."
State-winning contributions from the likes of seniors Sydney Mattfeldt and Odessa Zentz, as well as sophomore Logan Todorovich, were all key in the victory.
Todorovich in particular shined in the long jump with a personal best of 18 feet, 6.25 inches, while her 100-meter hurdles time of 14.47 seconds set a school record.
"I think it was very special," Todorovich said. "My freshman year, I was actually injured, and so I didn't really get the full experience. But I think, at state, just going in knowing that I had a lot of events I needed to focus in on and be mentally and physically ready for was a really big part of that."
Clearly, Helena High houses a number of accomplished athletes, but they'll all tell you the same thing: the individual accolades are great, but nothing compares to standing on that podium as a team.
"The team win felt a lot more special than any individual event that I've won before," Odessa Zentz said. "Even getting second last year, it felt really cool to actually have a trophy."
"Having the first place trophy this year was seriously so cool because I knew all the girls at home were probably really happy for us too," Zentz continued.
While it won't be easy to replace the production of seniors like Zentz and Mattfeldt, the Bengals are still set up for success.
Take, for example, Madilyn Todorovich, who found a spot on the podium in seven different events at the state meet, despite being a freshman.
"I think it's exciting to know I still have three more years to do this," Todorovich said. "I don't really have a certain goal for each time, but I know every time I come out here that I'm going to push myself until I go 100%, until I finish it."
Even as the Bengals stand on top of the hill this year, perhaps the best is yet to come.