Hellgate Defeats Glacier 1-0 in Overtime to Win Third Straight Title

The top-seeded Hellgate Knights won a tight battle 1-0 in overtime over Glacier at Fort Missoula on Saturday afternoon to earn the program's third state title in a row and their sixth crown in the last seven seasons.
It was a defensive battle and seemed destined for penalty kicks to decide a winner, until Hellgate senior captain Marcus Anderson connected on an impressive goal just inside the right post during the final minutes of the second overtime.
"It feels amazing, honestly I might start crying again," said Marcus after the match. "The last three years winning state has been such an experience especially to do it with my family off and on the field."
"It's amazing," echoed Hellgate head coach Jay Anderson, who is also Marcus' father. "Anytime you can play in front of your home fans and your home parents and get the crowd like we got today, there is no better feeling in the world."
For Glacier, the 2-seed from the West, it was a tough ending to a great season. The Wolfpack played the Knights extremely tight in all of their meetings this year, losing 3-2 and earning a 0-0 during their regular season match ups.
Saturday's game was a rematch of the 2017 state championship battle which Hellgate also won in double overtime