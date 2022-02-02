MISSOULA, Mont. -- As Wednesday marked National Signing Day for high school athletes, Hellgate High School honored a dozen athletes who made their commitments to play college sports.
It includes four Hellgate football players, as Ian Finch will suit up for Montana, and Tommy Nilson for Montana State.
"Yeah it feels great being in Missoula six blocks away," Finch said. "I don't think there is much more you can ask for than playing for the Griz."
"I had a lot of fun playing here at Hellgate and I'm excited to go on and start something new at MSU," Nilson said.
There's a pair of NAIA football commits as Jacob Sweatland is heading to Helena to play at Carroll College, and Layne Cooney will take his talents to Dillon as he joins the UM-Western Bulldogs.
"You know, I feel like it's a good step for our program not only getting some wins but getting kids to college and the second level and getting some reputation and turning things around," Sweatland said.
Four students signed to play soccer at the college level. Lars Thorne-Thomsen is heading to Division I Seattle University and Marcus Anderson is heading to Division II Fort Lewis College, after they helped lead the Knights to a Class AA state championship last fall.
Gabriella Beaton and Clara Tallent also signed their letters of intent today as Beaton heads to Saddleback Community College in California, and Tallent heads to Fort Lewis as well.
As the girls basketball team remains undefeated atop Class AA this year, two members of their stellar group signed as well. Bailee Sayler is heading to MSU-Billings and Keke Davis will join Cooney in Dillon next fall to play at Western.
"Oh it feels good for sure and it feels good to have all the girls I played with since fourth grade too," Davis said.
"Honestly this is a dream come true for me its a huge accomplishment," Sayler said. "I am super excited to go."
Finally, a pair of Division I commits also made their commitments as swimmer Kihla Lax is heading to Washington State, and distance runner Kensey May will run track and cross-country at Syracuse. May is coming off a fall season which saw her win a state championship, as well as a second straight Gatorade Player of the Year award for cross-country earlier this week.