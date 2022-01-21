MISSOULA, Mont. -- In close games, sometimes it just comes down to execution, and the Hellgate Knights closed out Friday night's game at Big Sky by hitting free throws and keeping their poise defensively as they came away with a 46-42 win over the Eagles.
"Oh I'm nervous of course you know," Connor Dick, who iced the game with two free throws late, said.
"You gotta think like you're the only one in the gym and knock those down like you do at practice. I mean its a big win, its a crosstown game, so there's always emotions involved and so I'm happy with the win, glad I got it for the team so."
With the win, Hellgate has now won four games in a row, sitting at 6-3 on the season, as Big Sky drops to 3-5. The Knights were led by Dick's 19 points, while Asher Topp and Dre Bowie both chipped in for eight apiece.
Big Sky was led by Caden Bateman, who finished with 10 points and three blocks. Bateman converted an and-1 with 1:15 to go, pulling the Eagles within a bucket.
With Hellgate missing a 1-and-1, the Eagles had one last chance under the basket with 14 seconds left, but Dick forced a steal, and iced the game at the charity stripe.