Missoula Hellgate standout Beckett Arthur has been named the 2020-2021 Montana boys soccer player of the year. Arthur helped lead the Knights to a 17-0-1 record this past fall and their third state championship victory in the past four years. The senior tallied 29 goals and 20 assists on the season. He was as equally impressive in the classroom posting a 3.85 GPA while also volunteering his time at the Missoula Poverello Center and as a youth sports coach among other activities. Arthur will continue his soccer career at Whitworth College this coming fall.
Meanwhile on the girls side the Gatorade honor goes to Kenzie Williams of Kalispell Glacier after the senior defender led the Wolfpack to a 14-4 record and their first state championship. Williams was the Western Conference AA player of the year and also maintains a 4.0 GPA while volunteering as a peer mentor and a youth soccer and basketball coach. She is now the second Glacier player to win the honor after her older sister Cadie was the first 'Pack recipient three years ago.