Hellgate's Connor Dick Commits to Griz Basketball

Missoula Hellgate senior Connor Dick announced via Twitter on Friday that he will be staying in Missoula to play college hoops at Montana to begin his college athletic career. He will join the maroon and silver as a walk-on freshman in the fall.
I’m beyond excited to announce that next year, I’ll be staying home.— Connor J Dick (@ConnorDick9) April 28, 2023
Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates and friends for helping me get to this point. I’m grateful to the University for providing this incredible opportunity and for believing in me.
Go Griz! pic.twitter.com/4wUMR10geJ
Dick led Hellgate to their first outright state title in a decade this past season when the Knights downed Billings West 70-50 for the class AA state championship, pouring in a game-high 28 points in that title game.
The multi-sport Knights standout has been a first-team all-state basketball selection the past two seasons in a row. He now follows in the footsteps of his sister Lauren Dick who just completed her freshman season playing for the Lady Griz after walking on to the team last fall.
Their father Ryan Dick also played basketball at Montana and was named team MVP for the Grizzlies in both 1997 and 1998.