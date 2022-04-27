Hellgate's Morris steps down as football head coach

MISSOULA -- Hellgate High School will be looking for a new football head coach for next season. Mick Morris told SWX on Wednesday afternoon he is stepping down after six seasons leading the program.
Morris is leaving Missoula for a job at Capital HS in Helena as an assistant principal after the conclusion of this school year. He built the program back up essentially from scratch, as the team forfeited their varsity games due to a lack of upperclassmen in 2016.
They made their return to a varsity schedule in 2017 after playing only JV games in '16, and snapped a 57-game losing streak by beating Great Falls CMR in 2018.
They made it back to the Class AA playoffs in 2019 before missing out the past two seasons.
While depth has still been an issue, the current senior class has four players committed to play college football in either the Big Sky or Frontier next year, including Ian Finch (Montana), Tommy Nilson (Montana State), Jacob Sweatland (Carroll), and Layne Cooney (Montana Western).