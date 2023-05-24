HELENA- The week before the state championships in track & field is widely considered a warmup for some, but for others, it's the final opportunity to qualify for the state championship meet. For senior long distance runner Henry Ballinger, this was his opportunity to put the state of Montana on alert.
Ballinger runs cross-country, so long distance running has never been a difficult feat for him. Ballinger stating that his cross-country running allows him to be, "In pretty good shape." Something that helps him on the track when he needs to shift into another gear.
On the final lap of the 800m, Henry found that extra gear and passed the competition on his way to a divisional meet record, 1:54.24. He beat out previous record holder Zach Perrin, who had a time of 1:54.56, which is just about three-tenths of a second. Imagine how much everything had to go right for Ballinger, for him to accomplish that time. From the start to the middle of the race pace, to the extra gear on the final lap.
Henry wasn't done there though. On day 2 of the divisional meet, Ballinger broke yet another record. This time, in the 1600m race. Coming in with just the fifth-best time in the state, Ballinger found yet another level of speed on the final lap, breaking a 7-year-old record. This time, it was Aiden Reed's record. Ballinger crossed the finish line with a speedy time of 4 minutes, 19.82 seconds. I don't know about you, but I will never be able to run a 4-minute mile.
Breaking any record at a divisional track and field meet is impressive, but breaking 2 records in the same weekend? That's an all-time performance. If you don't have anyone in the Helena area to watch out for at the state track and field meet in Butte, Henry Ballinger is someone who you should keep an eye on. The University of Montana commit will begin his quest for a state championship, this Thursday in Butte.