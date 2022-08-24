GREAT FALLS, Mont. - You may remember from our CMR 3 & Out last week that coach Morris praised his backfield lead by senior AJ LaFurge and junior Izayah Brown, going into this season.
“They’re both threats out of the backfield, they're both dynamic in the field. Super quick cuts. They see the field really well.” stated Morris.
The 2 have been with Morris since he took over the program 3 years ago, and now have a new running backs coach for 2022. You combine that with a bit of confidence after their first week of practice, and you get a feeling that can only be described as “money”.
“I feel pumped. I feel like it went really well. I mean, we had a ton of mistakes but we can fix them,” said Brown. “I feel like it’s going good. We got a new coach this year for that. I connect with him really well, I know a lot of the guys on the team connect with him really well. I think that just running it efficiently is what needed improvement on.”
“Come out strong. Lay the first hit. Just, our O needs to click,” said LaFurge. “That was our biggest problem last year is that our offense was slow to start but I think that’ll change this year. We all know the offense. Our schemes are clicking very well. I think we’ll be very far along. Further than most teams in the state.”
The Rustlers kickoff their 2022 season at Memorial Stadium this Friday, August 26th, against Hellgate.