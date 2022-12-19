High School Wrestling and Basketball Cancelled due to EXTREME cold.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Per an email we received from Great Falls Public Schools Athletic Director, Mike Henneberg, the high school sporting events scheduled for this week have been cancelled.
"Due to the forecast of extreme cold temperatures and the possibility of dangerous travel conditions, GFPS has postponed basketball games with CMR and GFH vs. Missoula Big Sky and Hellgate- originally scheduled for Tuesday, December 20.
In addition, wrestling matches at Billings West and Belgrade scheduled in Billings on Thursday, December 22 have been cancelled." -Mike Henneberg
As of right now, the girls basketball games that were set to take place Tuesday, December 20th at CMR and GFH, have been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 17th.