  • Jack Marshall // SWX Montana Helena

Capital High volleyball hosted its first home game in a matchup of Western AA teams when Sentinel High came into town. After Capital took the first set, Sentinel stormed back and won 3-1. 

Capital High volleyball hosted its first home game in a matchup of Western AA teams when Sentinel High came into town. After Capital took the first set, Sentinel stormed back and won 3-1. 