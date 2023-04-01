GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Spring sports in Montana are always at the mercy of the weather and what it decides to do from day to day, and while the CMR Track and Field team has taken advantage of the weather cooperating in these early weeks, coach Brian Greenwell says, practices are great but he’s ready to see them compete.
“It’s been decent. We got a hundred and fifty plus kids out, and we’ve had some good outside work,” Greenwell said. “It’s been cool overall. I’m pleased right now. We need a track meet. That’s our big thing. We gotta get on the oval, get out and throw and let them compete, let them learn. Some of them are really young, we’ve got 53 freshmen. Now we’re bringing back a lot of experience and I’m starting to feel a little bit stronger. I don’t think we’re a top contender but it’s like everything in track, it’s a numbers game”
Experience and numbers are strong on both the boys and girls teams, and at every grade level. From senior pole vaulters like Zach Dean, down to sophomore field and track athletes like Rhema Pace.
“Most of these freshmen that are coming up, I try to talk to them, you know,” said Pace. “And a lot of the upperclassmen, we try. I think a lot of us actually. We just talk to each other whether it’s freshman or seniors. I just really think it’s gonna be a good year. We got a lot of good runners and sprinters and jumpers and throwers.”
“You know, we’re a family. We like to have fun butwe don’t mess around too much,” Dean added. “But just enough to wanna stick around the whole 4 years.”
A new addition to that family is junior Hope Madill, who is making the jump up from Class C and looking forward to competition at the AA level.
“Yeah, I definitely wanted some better competition and I also like the coaches and the opportunities that CMR had to offer for track,” Madill stated. “And I didn’t expect it to be like this with such a big school but, I definitely feel the family.”
The Rustlers will have to wait a little longer for their first taste of competition after their meet with Billings West was canceled Thursday afternoon.
They'll now turn their attention to Flathead and hope the weather cooperates by April 7th.