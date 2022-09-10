BELT, Mont. -
Well, ready or not it looks like it’s officially hoodie and jacket season here in the treasure state, and just in time for week 3 of Friday Night Lights. And we have a great one for you as the 2-0 Fort Benton Longhorns take on the 2-0 Belt Huskies.
Here’s how this one went down.
Fort Benton Longhorns and a fired up Belt Huskies.
Huskies relentless defense the story of the night with sack lunches like this on 3rd down.
Offense didn’t do too bad though.
Long pass from Bridger Vogl to Keaghn McDaniel to set up the first score of the game.
Vogl to Zach Feldman in the corner of the endzone for a Huskies touchdown.
In the second quarter, the Longhorns get a much needed INT thanks to Cade Ball and that would set up Fort Benton's lone touchdown, a keeper by Ball from the goal line.
FINAL: Fort Benton - 8, Belt - 42