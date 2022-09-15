BELT, Mont. - The Belt Huskies are currently 3-0 on the season.
For most, this may come as no surprise considering the 8 man squad was in the quarter finals for class c just a season ago. But if you factor in that their former coach of 15 years accepted a new job at Montana Tech, that their new head coach was informed he was taking over just weeks before training camp, and that this last victory was a blowout win over rival Fort Benton, this team's early success has definitely raised a few eyebrows.
“It’s exhilarating. We’re so excited for the season and just getting through every game as one game at a time,” said Senior, Isaac Maki. “We’re just getting through every game, playing hard, giving one hundred percent effort.. We’re not trying to do anything fancy with each and every game, we’re just getting through it and trying to get to those playoffs.
One game at a time huh? That sounds so familiar. Like I’ve heard it before the season even started..
“You know, we’re gonna take it one game at a time.” - Matt Triplett
Ah. There it is. As simple as it sounds, it certainly seems to be working for a team with their eyes on a deep playoff run, and a start like this, has to mean something a little more to the seniors on the team.
“You know, it does,” Continued Maki. “I gotta say, I’m loving coach Trip’s coaching, he’s all about effort, our coaching staff is great.. We come together, we have to play as a team. If we play as a team, I truly believe we cannot be beat.”.